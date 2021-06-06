college baseball

Zubia Homers to Spark Texas to Victory Over Arizona State

Arizona State will play an elimination game against Fairfield on Sunday

Texas Longhorns infielder Zach Zubia takes a swing during game against the Boise State Broncos on February 23, 2020 at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas.
John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Zach Zubia hit a two-run home run and No. 2 overall seed Texas loaded the bases in the third inning before scoring on a hit batter, a walk and a wild pitch, to cruise to a 10-3 victory over Arizona State in the winners bracket of the Austin Regional on Saturday.

Ty Madden (7-4) worked six innings in a start for the Longhorns (44-15), allowing a run on three hits and four walks, striking out seven. Tanner Witt followed, hitting Hunter Haas with his third pitch then surrendering a two-run homer to Nate Baez, before settling down and closing out the game for his fifth save.

Zubia accounted for a pair of unearned runs in the fourth with his homer. Trey Faltine had an RBI single and Eric Kennedy singled home a pair in a three-run sixth. Silas Ardoin capped the scoring for Texas with a two-run single in the eighth.

Arizona State (33-21) will play an elimination game against Fairfield on Sunday. Texas awaits the winner on Monday.

