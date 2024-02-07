World Cup

World Cup volunteers needed to put ‘Texas hospitality on full display'

Dallas FIFA World Cup 26

By now you've heard the World Cup is coming to North Texas in two years and that Arlington will host nine matches at AT&T Stadium Dallas Stadium.

If you want to be a part of the action, organizers are looking for volunteers to help bring the world to Arlington, Dallas, Fort Worth, Frisco and all of the Metroplex.

"Volunteers are the backbone of every major sporting event we host in Dallas … and we want our famous Texas hospitality on full display," organizers said.

If you'd like to volunteer you can register here to be notified of opportunities as they arise.

The 2026 World Cup begins June 11, 2026, in Mexico City, Mexico. The first game in Arlington will be played on Sunday, June 14, 2026, and the final game will be a semifinal match a month later on July 14.

WORLD CUP 2026

