Ivan Perisic's Son Consoles Tearful Neymar After Croatia Upsets Brazil

Losing at the World Cup is a heartbreaking moment for any player.
For most, it could be their only chance to play on the sport's biggest stage. For others, it may be their last game representing their country.
Neymar felt that pain on Friday, when Brazil was eliminated in the quarterfinals by Croatia. The 30-year-old superstar isn't certain to return for the 2026 World Cup, stating before the 2022 tournament that he "can't guarantee" that he'll play in North America in four years.
So, as you could expect, he took the defeat pretty tough after Brazil missed its fourth penalty kick to lose 4-2. As Neymar composed himself, Croatian midfielder Ivan Perisic's son Leo came over to shake his hand in a showing of exceptional sportsmanship.
Neymar played all 120 minutes in the match, and the 10-year-old Leo clearly saw that he needed some support. Leo's father Ivan also stayed on the field for the full duration of the match.
Despite the loss, Neymar did make some magic. He gave Brazil a 1-0 lead in the first half of extra time, tying Pelé's record with his 77th career goal for Brazil.
Neymar didn't get another chance though, as he was slated to take the fifth penalty kick -- a kick that didn't happen because Croatia had already clinched the win.