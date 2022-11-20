Ecuador

Ecuador's Enner Valencia Nets Second Goal of First Half Vs. Qatar

Valencia had a spectacular start in Ecuador’s opening match against Qatar

By Max Molski

Enner Valencia has officially joined the 2022 World Cup Golden Boot discussion.

The Ecuadorian forward scored his second goal of the tournament in the 31st minute. Angelo Preciado sent in a cross and Valencia did the rest with a header past Qatari goalkeeper Saad Al-Sheeb.

Valencia’s first goal came in the 16th minute on a penalty kick.

His 31st-minute score could have given him a hat trick if not for a VAR review in the opening minutes. Valencia put in a head in the third minute, but the goal was rescinded after the review found one of his teammates to be offside. 

Valencia’s second goal put Ecuador up 2-0 in the first half against the host nation. It was also his 37th in his international career for Ecuador, the most of any player in the country’s history.

The match is available to stream online in English through FoxSports.com. Viewers can watch the match in Spanish on Peacock.

