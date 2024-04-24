There’s no doubt that North Texans are feeling the Caitlin Clark effect.

Like other teams in the WNBA, the Dallas Wings are seeing massive demand for tickets from fans who want to see Clark play.

Clark, who was picked first in the draft by the Indiana Fever, will make her WNBA debut against the Wings on May 3. The game will also mark the WNBA debut for Wings player Jacy Sheldon, who was picked fifth in the draft.

Tickets to the preseason game, which is set to take place at College Park Center in Arlington, are officially sold out.

The Dallas Wings said they hope to soon announce more individual game sellouts.

The Wings announced on Monday that their season ticket memberships had also sold out for the first time and have since created a waitlist for tickets.