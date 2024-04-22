Dallas Wings sell out season tickets for first time in history

For the first time in history, the Dallas Wings announced Monday the team sold out of its season ticket memberships for the 2024 season.

A waitlist for season ticket memberships has been established, with benefits including presale access to 2024 WNBA Playoff games and an opportunity to purchase discounted tickets to select 2024 regular-season games where inventory is still available. Those interested in joining the waitlist can click here for more information.

Wings season ticket memberships account for nearly 40% of the 6,251 seats inside College Park Center in Arlington.

The remaining seats have all been designated for single-game, group or flex plan tickets.

Season ticket members received advance access to purchase single-game tickets, which went on sale to the general public on Thursday.

Single-game ticket sales included the May 3 preseason game against the Indiana Fever and Caitlin Clark.

The Dallas Wings have seen an overall ticket sales revenue increase of 220%, including over a 1,200% increase in individual ticket sales revenue, according to the team.

The Wings have advanced to the WNBA playoffs in five of their first eight seasons with Dallas, including reaching the semifinals in 2023.