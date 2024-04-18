Fans excited to see Dallas Wings take on No. 1 WNBA draft pick Caitlin Clark, Indian Fever in preseason game

Dallas Wings tickets went on sale Thursday.

Their first preseason game against the Indiana Fever on May 3 drew a lot of interest because of No. 1 WNBA draft pick Caitlin Clark.

“I feel like she’s done amazing for the game of basketball,” UTA junior Zenubi Dia said. “Just uplifting women's sports too. What she’s done for the game and how good she is on the court everyone is amazed you know.”

That Clark excitement had tickets selling fast. The few resale tickets still available ranged in price from about $200 to nearly $1000.

The Dallas Wings would not say how that compared to previous day one ticket sales.

“It’s here,” basketball hall of famer Nancy Lieberman said. “It’s happening. It’s real and it cannot be denied.”

Lieberman a Big 3 head coach and former Olympian was a trailblazer in her day. She knows the effect Clark is having on the world of women's sports.

“You know all the little kiddos are going to come out, both boys and gals, and they are going to be screaming her name and wearing her jersey and she won’t disappoint,” Lieberman said.

Clark is also making financial headlines. Reportedly she's close to closing an eight-figure shoe endorsement deal.

“That’s always great to hear,” UTA sophomore Eva Feagain said. “I love all pay raises for women.

The attention Clark brings to women's basketball, Lieberman said, benefits all the players and paves the way for future generations to achieve even more.

“Caitlin Clark you are a pioneer because there is a 3-year-old who is going to end up playing in the W when they are 22, 23 years old, and they’ll be making $5 to $6 million a year,” Lieberman said.