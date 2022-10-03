MLB

White Sox Manager Tony La Russa Steps Down Due to Health Reasons

La Russa has been out of the dugout for nearly a month

By NBC Sports Chicago Staff

Tony La Russa steps down due to health reasons

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa announced he is stepping down and will not return for the 2023 season. 

La Russa had one more year left on his contract.

The White Sox announced La Russa would not return to the dugout for the remainder of the 2022 season, leaving the 2023 season in doubt. 

La Russa will leave Chicago having led the White Sox to an AL Central title in 2021, marking their second consecutive playoff berth. But the 2022 season never materialized.

The White Sox entered the campaign as heavy favorites in a weak AL Central, many pundits marking the White Sox' roster out matching their division rivals. 

The team instead hovered around .500 all season, consistently chasing the Guardians in the standings.

La Russa has been away from the dugout for nearly a month for medical reasons.

The Sox announced he would not manage Aug. 30 against the Royals less than an hour before first pitch due to an undisclosed medical condition.

La Russa underwent a medical evaluation Aug. 31 and flew home to Arizona for further testing. He joined the White Sox for their series in Oakland earlier this month for a ceremony celebrating Dave Stewart. 

La Russa told Janie McCauley of the Associated Press in Oakland he had a pacemaker inserted for his heart.

This article tagged under:

MLBChicago White Sox
