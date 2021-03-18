NCAA basketball

Which College Basketball Team Does North Texas Root For?

The online ticket marketplace found out North Texas' favorite college basketball teams by the number of tickets sold through their platform in the 2020-2021 season

By Demetrius Harper

Vivid Seats map of Dallas-Fort Worth's favorite college basketball teams
Vivid Seats

As March Madness begins Thursday, Vivid Seats is looking at the basketball fandom across all of North Texas through ticket sales.

After creating a map for college football last fall, online ticket marketplace, Vivid Seats created another interactive map of the most popular college basketball teams by ZIP code across the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

The interactive map is dominated with fans of TCU, then SMU and Baylor are close behind with Texas Tech and Texas A&M being the other noticeable color.

North Texas is the least favorite team on the map, but that could possibly change if the Mean Green makes a good run in March Madness and can make it past the Perdue Boilermakers in the First Round.

Vivid Seats gathered all of North Texas' favorite college basketball teams through the number of tickets sold on their platform for the ongoing 2020-2021 season.

The ticket marketplace used every team's primary color to color-code the map by favorite teams in each ZIP code.

