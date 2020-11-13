College Football

Which College Football Team Does North Texas Root for?

The online ticket marketplace determined North Texas’ favorite college football teams by the number of tickets sold through their platform in 2019

As college football season continues, Vivid Seats is looking at fandom across North Texas based on ticket sales.

The online ticket marketplace has created an interactive map of the most popular college football teams by zip code across the entire Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

Vivid Seats determined North Texas’ favorite college football teams by the number of tickets sold through their platform in 2019.

The ticket marketplace used each team's primary colors to represent each zip code's favorite on the map.

According to Vivid Seats, the black areas on the interactive map represent those with insufficient data.

