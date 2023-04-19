Aaron Judge

Watch: Aaron Judge Robs Shohei Ohtani of Home Run With Epic Catch

Judge then hit a home run in the next half-inning

By Eric Mullin

After claiming the AL MVP award from Shohei Ohtani last season, Aaron Judge took away something else from the Angels' two-way superstar on Wednesday.

In the top of the first inning at Yankee Stadium, Ohtani hit a towering shot to center field. The ball looked headed for Monument Park and Ohtani's fifth home run of the season.

That was until Judge reached over the outfield wall, had the ball ricochet off his glove back into play and hauled it in with his right hand for a sensational catch.

Judge was showered with MVP chants from Yankees fans after robbing the 2021 AL MVP of a homer.

And the 2022 AL MVP followed up his highlight-reel play in the field with some fireworks at the dish. In the bottom of the first, Judge crushed a two-run homer to left for his sixth long ball of the year.

Left fielder Taylor Ward had no chance of robbing that one.

