Travell Mazion

Undefeated Texas Boxer Travell Mazion Dead at 24

Mazion was one of two people who died in a car crash in Austin

Travell Mazion
Alex Menendez/Getty Images

Travell Mazion (L) misses a punch to Daquan Pauldo during the Golden Boy on ESPN fight night at Turning Stone Resort Casino on June 8, 2018 in Verona, New York.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Promising young boxer Travell "Black Magic" Mazion was killed when his car slammed head-on into an oncoming car on a highway near Austin, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened about 9:40 p.m. Wednesday when a car Mazion, 24, was driving veered and crossed the median on Farm-to-Market Road 1431 near the Austin suburb of Cedar Park, according to a DPS statement. Mazion's car slammed head-on into a car driven by Richard Salter.

Mazion was killed instantly, while Salter, 61, of the Austin suburb of Lago Vista, died later at a hospital in nearby Round Rock.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

Major League Baseball 5 mins ago

Ballparks to Use Crowd Noise From Video Game During Season

Rangers 2 hours ago

Rangers Reliever Brett Martin On Injured List Due to Positive COVID-19 Test

Mazion, a junior middleweight prospect, was 17-0 with 13 knockouts. His last fight in San Antonio at the Alamodome in January. He was nine days shy of his 25th birthday.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Travell MazionAustinboxing
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us