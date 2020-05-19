UIL

UIL Working on Plan Allowing Limited Summer Strength and Conditioning: Report

There has been no official announcement from the UIL

By Joseph Hoyt - The Dallas Morning News

The University Interscholastic League (UIL) is working with state officials on a plan allowing limited in-person summer strength and conditioning starting on June 8, marking a significant step toward the viability of the 2020 high school football season, The Dallas Morning News reports.

The Dallas Morning News obtained a memo sent to coaches and athletic directors on Tuesday morning notifying them of the decision.

Click here to read more from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

