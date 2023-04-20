UIL Finds No Eligibility Issues in DeSoto Girls Basketball Program

The University Interscholastic League says it looked into questions raised about the eligibility of some players on the DeSoto High School girls' varsity basketball team and found no issues.

NBC 5 reported the UIL was looking into the issue in March.

On Thursday the UIL told NBC 5, "Following an investigation of the allegations, the UIL found the DeSoto Girls Basketball program to be in compliance with student eligibility rules."

NBC 5 reached out to the DeSoto Independent School District about the findings, a spokesperson offered this written response, "DeSoto ISD appreciates the work of the UIL in the organization’s review of this matter. As a district, we look forward to getting back to focusing on students and student-athletes as we prepare to end the current school year safely and successfully and as we prepare for a new and exciting upcoming academic year and basketball season."

You can read more about UIL Eligibility Standards here.