In the high-flying sport of volleyball, Olympic athletes are capable of incredible feats, from sizzling serves to brave comebacks. Check out some of volleyball’s best moments in Tokyo.

On the men’s side, France will face the Russian Olympic Committee in the gold medal match on Saturday morning at 8:15 a.m. ET, live on NBC.

Team USA’s women’s team beat Serbia in their semifinal and will face either Brazil or South Korea in the gold medal match, which will take place on Sunday at 12:30 a.m. ET.