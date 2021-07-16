Meet the North Texans Representing Team USA

After a year-long delay, the Tokyo Olympics are now less than a week away.

At least 14 North Texans will represent the United States:

Tom Scott was raised in Richardson and attended Jesuit College Prep in Dallas.

Brian Irr is a New York native but moved to North Texas four years ago to train in Plano. He and Scott are two of the four karate athletes heading to Tokyo for Team USA.

Jasmine Moore, from Grand Prairie, is a track and field phenom. She was a 9x state champion at Mansfield Lake Ridge High School. She’ll compete in the triple jump.

Hailey Hernandez is on the Team USA Diving team. She’ll plunge into Olympic competition just two months after graduating from Southlake Carroll High School.

Ariel Atkins went to Duncanville High School and now plays for the Washington Mystics in the WNBA. She will represent Team USA for 5x5 basketball.

Allisha Gray, a Dallas Wings start from Georgia, will represent Team USA in 3x3 basketball.

Chiaka Ogbogu, a volleyball player or Team USA, calls Coppell home. According to her biography, she left the University of Texas as the school record holder in career blocks.

Austin Krajicek, from Plano, is on Team USA Tennis.

NBC 5 News