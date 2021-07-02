Grand Prairie Native Triple Jumps Into Tokyo Olympics

The men and women who will represent Team USA in track and field have earned their spots to compete at the Tokyo Olympics. One of them is former Mansfield Lake Ridge High School triple jump standout and nine-time champion, Jasmine Moore of Grand Prairie.

“I was just really emotional just because it was something that I really wanted to accomplish for such a long time and to have my family there, it was a great experience,” Moore said.

She earned her spot on Team USA at the Olympic trial in Eugene, Oregon. The rising junior at the University of Georgia said the Olympic dream has been in the back of her mind for some time and when it was time for her to get her chance, she was thankful she could rise to the occasion.

“The experience was so much more than I hope it would be. Especially when we took the victory lap. Getting to hold the American flag and taking pictures and just soaking it in. It was amazing,” Moore said.

It wouldn’t be accurate to say the 20-year-old was off the radar, but as she even puts it, she wasn’t the favorite to make Team USA, either. She won the triple jump at the SEC Outdoor Track and Field Championships with a personal best which also was enough to qualify for the Olympic Trials.

“I guess some people were shocked. I don’t think I was. I put in the work. I knew I had the Olympic standard and I knew that I could do it. Of course, I am young, but I have been training for this moment and been praying for it for the last two years since I came to the University of Georgia. So I was just excited to make it and honored,” Moore said.

Moore is the youngest of the three women who will compete in triple jump for the United States, earning the final spot at the Olympic trials.

Moore, whose family still lives in North Texas, has officially moved to Florida to finish her training before heading to Tokyo in mid-July. The move to make sure she is focused on what’s to come and controlling what she can control.

One thing she can’t control, the global pandemic. Foreign spectators will not be allowed at the Tokyo Olympics and because of that, Moore’s family and friends won’t be able to see her compete on the world stage. She isn’t letting that slow her down.

“It’s definitely unfortunate and I wish that my parents could be there and the rest of my family, but there is nothing we can do about it. There is no reason to complain about it if we can’t do anything, but hopefully, next Olympics, I’ll be on that Team USA and they [my family] will be able to come and celebrate with me,” Moore said.

One thing is for sure, she’s thankful to represent Team USA with a big dose of Texas pride.

“Obviously in Texas, sports are great and that’s kind of the reason why my family chose to stay in Texas. They knew I had a great opportunity. I’ve had a lot of coaches and people helping me along the way and helped me get to this moment. I hope to inspire others to dream big too,” Moore said.

Moore said she will fly to Tokyo on July 24, one day after the Opening Ceremony. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there are significant changes to the way athletes will be welcomed and allowed to move around the area. Including, but not limited to, a limited stay in the Olympic Village before athletes must return to their home country right after they compete.