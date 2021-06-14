North Texas Olympic Skeet Shooter Looking for Third Gold

Vincent Hancock is the first, U.S. skeet shooter to repeat for Olympic gold at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing and 2012 Summer Olympics in London. He knows what it takes to win. But that will to win was tested when the pandemic hit.

“Adding that extra year [to training] was kind of crazy,” Hancock said. “We prepare ourselves mentally and physically for that four-year cycle and I have always lived my life since I was 12 years old in four-year cycles. Having to add the extra year and not knowing if it’s going to happen or when its going to happen was hard.”

Training for the Tokyo Olympics has been much like his sport, hitting a moving target.

The mechanics are the same, but the mental setbacks of a delayed Olympics has been a very different story for Hancock.

“As soon as we found out [they were delayed] I tried going to the range. I was able to practice for about 20 minutes. I think it was one box of shells and I just looked at some of the others and said, ‘I can’t do this,’” Hancock said.

He took a nine month hiatus. It was the longest break he has taken from the sport since he started when he was 12.

Then, he reloaded, remembering the mission. Remembering what he had trained so hard for.

“We dream of not just making the Olympic team, but going to the Olympics and winning a gold medal. That for me is the goal,” Hancock said.

He and his teammates are aware this experience will be like no other, but thankful most countries are dealing with the same obstacles. There has been little international travel, which means little competition outside of practice.

Another adjustment. He won’t have his family in person to cheer him on. He said that’s the first time he is going to have to deal with that. COVID-19 restrictions for the Tokyo Olympics means no foreign spectators are allowed.

When you’re an Olympian, you know how to prepare. You know what works.

This year, that’s easier said than done. Hancock said bottom line, it’s about staying laser focused.

“All in all, its going to be the Olympics and this is what we dream about,” Hancock said.