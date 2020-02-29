Thousands of Runners of All Ages Compete in Cowtown 5K, 10K

Over 25,000 runners from every state, and several foreign countries, are in Fort Worth this weekend for the Cowtown Marathon.

Each runner had a their own reason to be there.

Three friends, all amputees, said they bonded over their passion for running.

“Today, I’m looking forward to completing this, and that’s a big thing. Getting through the race is always a challenge,” runner Stuart Martin said.

“I don’t see myself as an inspiration. But I do hope, when others see me, if they’re facing a challenge or setback, that they can see me and realize they can overcome anything,” amputee Jennifer Clark said.

“I’ve never done a 10K before, so this will be another stepping stone, something I can say I did, and if I can do that, I can do anything else,” said Roy Martin III, who lost his leg in a work accident at a steel mill.

There were 9-year-old third graders on the running team from Tanglewood Elementary School in Fort Worth.

“We do running in our schools, and Cowtown training is another thing that we do. So we train for the Cowtown,” running team member Savannah Murphree said.

The participants are proving you’re never too old -- or too young -- to reach your goals.

“If you want to do it, you should go and do it. Never give up. Never stop,” 9-year-old Georgia Erwin said.

Cowtown Marathon events continue Sunday at 7 a.m. with the ultramarathon, marathon, half-marathon and four-person relay.