The Harlem Globetrotters to Bring Reimagined Spread Game Tour to Dickies Arena

The Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their newly reimagined Spread Game tour to over 150 cities in 2021, including a stop at Dickies Arena on Aug. 15.

The Spread Game Tour is a fully modernized show involving streetball and interactive family entertainment.

The tour will introduce new premium fan experiences including celebrity court passes, meet and greets with players, and the #SQUADZONE where fans have the opportunity to feel like part of the show.

The show at Dickies Arena will take place on Sunday, Aug. 15 at 2 p.m. Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 25 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.