college basketball

Texas Tech's Post-Beard Exodus Continues With Guard McClung

McClung led the Red Raiders in scoring in his only season

Mac McClung #0 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Division I Mens Basketball Tournament against Utah State Aggies held at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on March 19, 2021 in Bloomington, Indiana.
Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Texas Tech junior guard Mac McClung intends to go through the NBA draft process while the team's leading scorer from last season also has his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

The Georgetown transfer's decision is the latest in the potential exodus of key players since coach Chris Beard took the job at Texas, his alma mater. Texas Tech assistant Mark Adams was promoted to take Beard's place.

McClung and fellow junior guard Kyler Edwards are in the transfer portal.

Sophomore Terrence Shannon Jr. plans to explore the NBA draft without hiring an agent, making him eligible to return to Texas Tech.

McClung led the Red Raiders in scoring in his only season, finishing eighth in the Big 12 at 15.5 points per game. He was fourth in conference games at 17.0 points per game. McClung spent the previous two seasons at Georgetown.

Although classified as a junior, McClung has two years of college eligibility remaining if he decides against going pro. The 2019-20 season didn't count against players' eligibility.

If McClung, Edwards and Shannon don't come back, Kevin McCullar could be the only returning player among Texas Tech's top four scorers.

The Red Raiders lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to finish Beard's fifth season. The Red Raiders lost to Virginia in overtime in the championship game of the previous tournament in 2019.

