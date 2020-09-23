Texas State University

Texas State Coach, Accused of Racist Comments, Resigns

By Associated Press

danny kaspar
NBC 5 News/Getty Images

Texas State coach Danny Kaspar has resigned three months after a former player accused him of making racist remarks. 

Athletic director Larry Teis announced Tuesday that he’s accepted Kaspar’s resignation and that assistant coach Terrence Johnson will take over the program for the upcoming season.

In June, former guard Jaylen Shead tweeted that Kaspar disparaged players with racist comments in practices. The tweet was later deleted. Shead transferred to Washington State last year.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

Gale Sayers 30 mins ago

Legendary Running Back Gale Sayers Dead at 77

Chicago Bears 1 hour ago

Chicago Bears Legend Gale Sayers Dies at 77

Texas State launched an investigation into the allegations. The university said in a news release Tuesday that it would not make any additional statements.

Kaspar took over the program in 2013 and leaves with a 119-109 record. He also coached 13 seasons at Stephen F. Austin. 

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Texas State UniversityDanny Kaspar
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us