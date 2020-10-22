Texas High School Football Scores: Oct. 22-24

Below are the Texas high school football scores for games played Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 22-24

Thursday's Scores

Albany 34, Santo 14

Amarillo Tascosa 50, Amarillo Palo Duro 12

Archer City 61, Munday 0

Boerne 23, Somerset 13

Brownsville Porter 27, Donna 20

College Station 49, New Caney 7

Cypress Bridgeland 29, Cypress Ranch 17

Cypress Woods 42, Houston Langham Creek 35

Dallas Kimball 64, Dallas Adamson 0

Dallas Lincoln 39, Dallas Roosevelt 0

Del Valle 42, Austin Akins 8

Denton Ryan 41, Frisco Wakeland 3

Eagle Pass 45, Laredo Johnson 14

Edinburg Vela 49, Mission Memorial 13

Euless Trinity 59, Hurst Bell 0

FW Polytechnic 36, FW Wyatt 16

Follett 68, Darrouzett 0

Fort Bend Dulles 28, Fort Bend Bush 6

Fort Bend Ridge Point 56, Fort Bend Clements 14

Garland Sachse 49, Garland 27

Gilmer Union Hill 77, Campbell 7

Houston Memorial 42, Houston Northbrook 0

Katy Paetow 64, Wisdom 0

Killeen Shoemaker 45, Killeen 24

Lancaster 47, Dallas Adams 7

Laredo Alexander 44, Laredo Nixon 40

League City Clear Springs 27, Clear Falls 14

Leander Glenn 21, Pflugerville Connally 14

Loop 64, Welch Dawson 29

Lubbock Estacado 26, Perryton 20

Lytle 28, SA Cole 20

Mansfield 28, Hewitt Midway 24

Marlin 28, Kerens 14

McKinney Boyd 42, Denton Braswell 12

Midlothian 49, N. Richland Hills Birdville 14

Northwest Eaton 59, Keller Fossil Ridge 28

PSJA 48, Edinburg Economedes 21

Pasadena 48, Pasadena South Houston 7

Pflugerville 32, Manor 31

Plano West 27, Lewisville 17

Port Lavaca Calhoun 28, CC Miller 16

Quanah 42, Electra 0

Ralls 76, Roscoe 6

SA Churchill 28, SA Northside Clark 7

SA Johnson 19, SA Northside Brandeis 7

San Antonio Southwest Legacy 17, SA Southwest 14

Seymour 69, Olney 0

Southlake Carroll 57, Byron Nelson 21

Spring Dekaney 49, Aldine MacArthur 7

Sunnyvale 28, Quinlan Ford 14

Taft 28, Skidmore-Tynan 13

Tomball 35, Klein Forest 6

Friday's Scores

Saturday's Scores

