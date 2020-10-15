Texas High School Football Scores: Oct. 15-17

Below are the Texas high school football scores for games played Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 15-17

Thursday's Scores

Aldine MacArthur 40, Aldine 0

Banquete 47, Falfurrias 12

Belton 33, Killeen 26

CC Carroll 40, CC Ray 7

Calvert 72, Bryan Christian Homeschool 8

Castroville Medina Valley 24, SA Southwest 7

Cedar Park 66, Pflugerville Hendrickson 28

Clear Falls 28, Clear Brook 0

Conroe 47, Fort Bend Dulles 7

Converse Judson 34, Schertz Clemens 28

Cypress Park 55, Cypress Lakes 32

Dallas Skyline 34, Keller 32

Dallas South Oak Cliff 56, Dallas Hillcrest 3

Dallas White 61, Carrollton Turner 0

Deer Park 44, Pasadena Rayburn 7

Elysian Fields def. New Diana, forfeit

FW Western Hills 27, FW Eastern Hills 0

Frisco Reedy 55, Frisco Heritage 21

Fulshear 33, Fort Bend Clements 7

Gladewater Union Grove 33, Big Sandy 8

Granbury 32, Crowley 21

Grand Oaks 69, Fort Bend Austin 10

Guthrie 56, Harrold 0

Harleton def. Ore City, forfeit

Houston Strake Jesuit 45, Alief Hastings 7

Jersey Village 55, Houston Northbrook 7

Klein Oak 37, Klein Forest 7

Longview 51, Beaumont West Brook 29

Lubbock Cooper 48, Lubbock Monterey 8

McKinney Boyd 14, Byron Nelson 7, OT

Rockwall-Heath 56, McKinney North 14

San Antonio Harlan 35, SA Northside Marshall 21

Shelbyville 33, Garrison 14

Victoria West 48, CC King 27

Friday's Scores

Saturday's Scores

