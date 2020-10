After Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was carted off the field with an injury to his right ankle Sunday, support poured in from around North Texas and across the NFL.

Prescott was injured at the end of a 9-yard run when he was tackled by New York defensive back Logan Ryan. His right foot was bent at an awkward angle as Prescott grabbed at his leg in obvious pain.

Prescott was playing the Giants in the first visit of his former coach, Jason Garrett, now New York's offensive coordinator.

Thinking of you @dak — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) October 11, 2020

Devastated for @dak - one of the truly great people in the NFL — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) October 11, 2020

Sending prayers up @dak. Praying you come back stronger than ever. Stay strong, my man. — Tony Dorsett (@Tony_Dorsett) October 11, 2020

Praying for u @dak You have overcome all adversity to get this far and u will overcome this as well because you’re a Conqueror! #Truth #CoachPrime — Deion Sanders (@DeionSanders) October 11, 2020

Praying for you @dak πŸ™πŸΎ. Keep your head up & keep finding ways to be grateful for the journey. #cowboysnation @dallascowboys pic.twitter.com/0395lKK1gW — D-Ware (@DeMarcusWare) October 11, 2020

Hate to see anyone get injured. Keep your head up @dak. Prayers up for a speedy recovery!πŸ™πŸΎπŸ™ŒπŸΎ — Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) October 11, 2020

Dak πŸ™πŸ’™ — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) October 11, 2020

Dak πŸ™πŸ’š — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) October 11, 2020

You never want that to happen. But to a guy who pours everything into this game for his team each week, it’s beyond heartbreaking. — Blake Jarwin (@Jaws_47) October 11, 2020