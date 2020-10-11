Zuerlein Kicks Game-Winner to Beat Giants After Prescott Injury

Greg Zuerlein kicked a 34-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Dallas Cowboys over the New York Giants 37-34 after an injury to quarterback Dak Prescott Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Tied at 34 with 52 seconds left in regulation, backup quarterback Andy Dalton led Dallas into field goal range with help from receivers Michael Gallup and Amari Cooper.

Prescott left the game in the third quarter with an injury to his right ankle. He was carted off the field and taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Shortly after the injury, Ezekiel Elliott capped off the Dallas drive with a 12-yard touchdown run to put the Cowboys on top 31-23.

The Giants followed with 11 unanswered points. First, kicker Graham Gano converted on a 28-yard field goal, then Devonta Freeman scored a rushing touchdown after which New York went for two and converted to make it 34-31.

Zuerlein tied the game at 34-34 with a 40-yard field goal at the two-minute warning to set up the final drive.

Earlier in the game, Prescott caught a touchdown pass from Cedrick Wilson on a gadget play just before halftime to give Dallas a 24-20 lead.

Prescott finished the game with 166 yards passing, one interception and the touchdown reception.