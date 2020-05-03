Staubach Recreates Original Hail Mary Play to Benefit North Texas Food Bank

It is arguably the greatest play in Dallas Cowboys history, and a pass thrown by one of the best leaders the NFL has ever seen.

“The Hail Mary is a big deal, it’s used for a lot of things nowadays,” said Cowboys Hall of Fame quarterback Roger Staubach. “I’m a Catholic kid from Cincinnati, Ohio, so I could have said Our Father, or Glory Me, or Apostle’s Creed, but Hail Mary sounded the best.”

And Roger Staubach, the engineer of the legendary Hail Mary pass, has now drawn up the play again – this time with chalk paint – down to every last detail.

“It was easy for me to draw it up,” Staubach said. “I put Paul Krause at safety a little bit too far over and Nate Wright was the defensive back that Drew did not push off. He just tripped.”

Staubach captured the design of the play along with receiver Drew Pearson, who caught the famous Hail Mary pass, and both signed the piece for the “In This Together" charity auction, benefiting the North Texas Food Bank, which is experiencing unprecedented demand during COVID-19.

“The food banks are a big deal and it’s unfortunate that people need food,” Staubach said. “There’s a number of people who need a lot of good things, and food is very important.”

Important, and a great opportunity for the man known as Captain Comeback to help engineer another Hail Mary – using chalk paint – to remember the greatest play in Cowboys franchise history, while still maintaining the leadership mentality that made him so respected.

“You are a leader as a quarterback, but it takes a defense, it takes an offense, it takes a lot of people working together to produce for the individual and for the team," Staubach said.

The charity auction runs until May 13. More information can be found at HA.com/InThisTogether.