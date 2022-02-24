Stars

Stars Announce Dallas Stars Hall of Fame

Dallas Stars says fans can also be inducted into the 2022 Hall of Fame

Getty Images

The Dallas Stars announced Thursday they’re honoring players and staff who have positively impacted the franchise during their Hall of Fame ceremony. 

"After numerous conversations with fans, alumni members, and others in the hockey community, it was apparent that the Stars needed to find a way to honor and recognize those individuals who are integral parts of our history," Dallas Stars President and CEO Brad Alberts said. 

Honorees are eligible for two categories: Player (Skater/Goaltender) and Builder (Executive Level Staff or Coach). 

The 2022 Dallas Stars Hall of Fame Class will officially be announced in August. Elected individual(s) will be officially inducted during the team's inaugural Hall of Fame Weekend in Fall 2022. 

The team will be creating a Dallas Stars Hall of Fame at American Airlines Center, located in the AT&T Rotunda, that will enshrine and honor those inducted from each Hall of Fame class.

In addition, a Fan Nomination will also be included in the Nomination pool. This will be conducted electronically by the team in advance of the June meeting and included into the entire pool of nominations to be considered by the Selection Committee.

"The Dallas Stars Hall of Fame enshrinement will become an annual event that will allow our Victory Club Members and fans to celebrate those who have meant so much to the Dallas Stars over our four decades in the Lone Star State,” Alberts said. 

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Ukraine 2 hours ago

Texans With Ukrainian Ties Say Now is Time to Show Support

viewer videos 3 hours ago

Watch: Icy Conditions Had North Texans Struggling to Stay Upright

For a complete breakdown of Hall of Fame election procedures and additional information on the selection process, please visit DallasStars.com/HallofFame

This article tagged under:

Stars
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us