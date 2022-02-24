Stars Announce Dallas Stars Hall of Fame

The Dallas Stars announced Thursday they’re honoring players and staff who have positively impacted the franchise during their Hall of Fame ceremony.

"After numerous conversations with fans, alumni members, and others in the hockey community, it was apparent that the Stars needed to find a way to honor and recognize those individuals who are integral parts of our history," Dallas Stars President and CEO Brad Alberts said.

Honorees are eligible for two categories: Player (Skater/Goaltender) and Builder (Executive Level Staff or Coach).

The 2022 Dallas Stars Hall of Fame Class will officially be announced in August. Elected individual(s) will be officially inducted during the team's inaugural Hall of Fame Weekend in Fall 2022.

The team will be creating a Dallas Stars Hall of Fame at American Airlines Center, located in the AT&T Rotunda, that will enshrine and honor those inducted from each Hall of Fame class.

In addition, a Fan Nomination will also be included in the Nomination pool. This will be conducted electronically by the team in advance of the June meeting and included into the entire pool of nominations to be considered by the Selection Committee.

"The Dallas Stars Hall of Fame enshrinement will become an annual event that will allow our Victory Club Members and fans to celebrate those who have meant so much to the Dallas Stars over our four decades in the Lone Star State,” Alberts said.

For a complete breakdown of Hall of Fame election procedures and additional information on the selection process, please visit DallasStars.com/HallofFame.