Sport Climbing Competition Coming to Plano

This summer, competitive climbing takes the world stage.

The sport makes its Olympic debut in August.

The road to Tokyo runs right through North Texas.

This weekend, a climbing gym in Plano will host the USA Combined Invitational.

Kiara Pellicane-Hart, 16, will compete.

She’s one of the best youth climbers in the world, medaling in two international competitions last year.

“You can come in and you can expect similar things that you did the day before, but it'll be different,” Pellicane-Hart said.

After school, she spends her time at Summit Climbing, Yoga & Fitness, where 50 elite climbers will compete in the Invitational.

The gym’s owner, Kyle Clinkscales, is her coach.

“This is in my blood,” Clinkscales said.

Athletes will compete in three disciplines: Lead, bouldering and speed. Men and women with the best combined scores will move on to nationals, and a chance to land a spot in the Tokyo Olympics.

“I've been waiting for 25 years for this to be in the Olympics and get the recognition which I think it deserves,” he said.

The invitational is Friday through Sunday. Click here for more information.