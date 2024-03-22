USMNT

How to watch USMNT vs. Mexico in 2024 Concacaf Nations League Final

It's a classic rivalry fighting for a trophy.

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

It's time for a new installment to a classic rivalry.

The U.S. men's national team will face Mexico in the 2024 Concacaf Nations League Final after both teams won their respective semifinal games.

The USMNT were pushed to the brink but eventually pulled off a 3-1 win over Jamaica in extra time. Mexico, on the other hand, cruised past Panama 3-0 in regulation, and El Tri could've scored more.

It'll be a rematch of the first ever Concacaf Nations League final in 2021, when the U.S. beat Mexico 3-2 after Christian Pulisic's extra-time penalty.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The U.S. is also seeking a three-peat in the tournament after winning the second edition 2-0 over Canada in 2023.

Here's what to know about the 2024 Concacaf Nations League Final between the U.S. and Mexico:

US Soccer Mar 18

US Soccer kits for 2024 Paris Olympics revealed

MLS Mar 4

MLS reverts to having All-Stars face best of Mexico's Liga MX in 2024

When is the USMNT vs. Mexico Nations League final?

The U.S. and Mexico will meet on Sunday, March 24.

What time is the USMNT vs. Mexico Nations League final?

Kickoff time is slated for 9:15 p.m. ET/6:15 p.m. PT.

Where is the USMNT vs. Mexico Nations League final?

AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, is the venue for the contest.

How to watch the USMNT vs. Mexico Nations League final

The game will be streamed on Paramount+ in English.

What is Mexico's FIFA ranking?

Mexico currently is ranked the No. 15 men's international team, as of FIFA's latest update on Feb. 15. The U.S., for comparison's sake, moved down a spot to No. 13.

This article tagged under:

USMNT
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us