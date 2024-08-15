Simone Biles, Team USA gymnasts, brings GOAT tour to Fort Worth this fall

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and some of her gravity-defying friends from the gymnastics world will be in Fort Worth this fall as part of the Gold Over America Tour (GOAT).

Biles will be touring with some of her teammates from the Paris Olympics, including Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and Plano's Hezly Rivera. From the men's team, bronze medal winner Asher Hong, also of Plano, will be there, along with his teammates Freddie "Flips" Richard, Brody Malone, and Paul Juda. Stephen Nedoroscik, who was previously confirmed and announced, will no longer be part of the tour.

Shane Wiskus and Yul Moldauer, who were on the U.S. men's team during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, will also appear.

Joscelyn Roberson, a 2024 Olympics alternate from Conroe, Texas; collegiate gymnasts Katelyn Ohashi and Peng-Peng Lee; French gymnast Mélanie Johanna De Jesus Dos Santos, of Houston; and Dutch gymnast Casimir Schmidt will all entertain on the GOAT floor.

The tour will hit 30 areas around the country beginning in September. They'll stop at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on Sunday, Oct. 20, after stops in Houston and Austin. Tickets are on sale now, starting at $51, and going up from there. For tickets, tour dates, and more information, visit goldoveramericatour.com.