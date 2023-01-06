Send-Off Celebration Planned for TCU Team Headed to National Championship Game

Friday morning, the TCU football team will leave Fort Worth on their way to California for Monday’s College Football National Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs.

At 9:45 a.m. fans will line the sidewalks on the north side of campus. The Fort Worth Fire Department will have two engines that will display a massive TCU flag at on W. Cantey Street near Rogers Avenue, which the team buses will drive through.

According to TCU, the team buses will depart from Frog Alley, turning right on W. Cantey Street, right on Stadium Drive and left on W. Cantey Street heading toward University Drive.

Free parking is available in Frog Alley and Lots 3 and 4 off W. Cantey Street.