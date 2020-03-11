coronavirus

Seattle Sounders FC Postpone March 21 Game Against FC Dallas Amid COVID-19 Concerns

Tickets to the March 21 game at CenturyLink Field will be honored when the match is rescheduled

By NBC 5 Staff

A Century Link sponsorship sign hangs in Century Link Field during a MLS match between FC Dallas and the Seattle Sounders on September 18, 2019, at Century Link Stadium in Seattle, WA.
eff Halstead/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Seattle Sounders FC announced the team will postpone the March 21 game against FC Dallas at CenturyLink Field following the state of Washington's decision to ban large group events in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Wednesday announced a ban on all large gatherings in the three counties of the Seattle metro area through at least the end of March.

"Throughout this process, Sounders FC has stated that nothing is more important than public safety and the wellbeing of our fans. With that in mind, we respect the difficult decision that has been made today, and our club will continue following the guidelines set forth by our public health authorities and government agencies," the team said in a statement Wednesday.

The team said it would continue to provide public updates including details about rescheduling the FC Dallas match for a later date.

Tickets to the match will grant fans admission to the rescheduled game.

The news comes as the Seattle Mariners work to relocate their opening home series against the Texas Rangers.

