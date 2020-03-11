Rangers Opening Series Against Mariners in Limbo

The Seattle Mariners will move home games out of Seattle through the end of March following the state of Washington's decision to ban large group events in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced the ban Wednesday on events with more than 250 people in three counties with nearly 4 million people to try to stop the spread of the new coronavirus. At least 25 people have died in the state.

Seattle had been scheduled to open the season at T-Mobile Park with a four-game series against the Texas Rangers from March 26-29, then host Minnesota in a three-game series from March 30 through April 1.

The Mariners said Wednesday they are working with the commissioner's office on alternative plans.

"While we hope to be back to playing baseball in Seattle as soon as possible, the health and safety of our community is the most important consideration," the team said in a statement.

The Rangers say they are working with the MLB too.

"With today’s announcement by Washington Governor Jay Inslee that will necessitate the relocation of the Seattle Mariners opening series with the Rangers from March 26-29, we will be working with Major League Baseball and the Mariners on alternate plans for the scheduling of these games," the Rangers said in a statement Wednesday.

The move comes hours after reports the MLB was looking to flip sites if the coronavirus shuts down ballparks.