Rockwall Heath, Frisco Lone Star, Colleyville Heritage Move up in Texas Football Rankings

In Class 6A, with a 49-27 win over Tyler Legacy, Rockwall Heath moved up from No. 6 to No. 5 in Texas Football's rankings and Denton Guyer moved up from No. 11 to No. 10 after beating Little Elm 45-31.
In Class 5A, Frisco Lone Star moved up from No. 8 to No. 5 with a 49-6 win over The Colony, 49-6. Colleyville Heritage moved up from No. 7 to No. 6 after beating Burleson Centennial, 37-27.
Galena Park North Shore is up to No. 7 in Class 6A high school rankings after beating Humble Atascocita in a top-10 showdown
Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com's high school rankings after Week 10, distributed by The Associated Press.
CLASS 6A
Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank
1 Austin Westlake (9-0) W: Austin High, 77-3 1
2 Katy (9-0) W: Katy Taylor, 67-17 2
3 Southlake Carroll (9-0) W: Keller Timber Creek, 42-7 3
4 Duncanville (7-1) W: Mansfield, 63-17 4
5 Rockwall Heath (8-1) W: Tyler Legacy, 49-27 6
6 Spring Westfield (9-0) W: Aldine, 66-0 7
7 Galena Park North Shore (9-1) W: Humble Atascocita, 31-21 8
8 Lake Travis (8-1) W: Austin Akins, 56-7 9
9 Spring (8-1) W: Aldine Nimitz, 34-3 12
10 Denton Guyer (9-1) W: Little Elm, 45-31 11
11 Humble Atascocita (7-2) L: Galena Park North Shore, 31-21 5
12 SA Northside Brennan (9-0) W: SA Northside Holmes, 55-3 13
13 Rockwall (7-2) W: Mesquite Horn, 52-26 14
14 Arlington Martin (7-2) W: Grand Prairie, 66-20 15
15 Euless Trinity (8-1) W: Haltom, 42-0 16
16 Cibolo Steele (9-0) W: Converse Judson, 35-30 17
17 Midland Legacy (7-1) W: San Angelo Central, 69-28 18
18 Austin Vandegrift (9-0) W: Hutto, 49-9 20
19 Allen (7-2) L: Prosper, 28-23 10
20 The Woodlands (7-2) W: Conroe, 45-32 21
21 Fort Bend Ridge Point (8-1) W: Fort Bend Bush, 49-21 22
22 DeSoto (7-2) W: Mansfield Lake Ridge, 54-35 23
23 Dickinson (7-2) W: League City Clear Springs, 35-24 24
24 Jersey Village (9-0) W: Houston Stratford, 28-21 25
25 Katy Tompkins (8-1) Idle NR
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank
1 Denton Ryan (8-1) W: Frisco Independence, 41-7 1
2 College Station (9-0) W: Waller, 70-0 2
3 Dallas Highland Park (8-1) W: West Mesquite, 60-28 3
4 Amarillo Tascosa (8-1) Idle 4
5 Frisco Lone Star (8-1) W: The Colony, 49-6 8
6 Colleyville Heritage (8-1) W: Burleson Centennial, 37-27 7
7 Dripping Springs (9-0) W: Buda Johnson, 52-7 10
8 Manvel (7-2) W: Katy Paetow, 33-28 NR
9 Katy Paetow (8-1) L: Manvel, 33-28 5
10 Magnolia West (9-0) W: New Caney, 31-24 NR
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank
1 Aledo (9-0) W: Arlington Seguin, 55-21 1
2 Lucas Lovejoy (9-0) W: Frisco Lebanon Trail, 55-7 2
3 Fort Bend Marshall (8-0) W: Houston Sterling, 56-0 3
4 Ennis (9-0) W: Royse City, 48-20 4
5 Lubbock Cooper (8-1) W: Abilene Wylie, 38-10 5
6 Dallas South Oak Cliff (8-1) W: Dallas Kimball, 59-7 6
7 Texarkana Texas (8-0) W: Nacogdoches, 37-20 7
8 Montgomery (9-0) W: Huntsville, 35-28 (OT) 8
9 SA Alamo Heights (9-0) W: Lockhart, 49-35 9
10 Crosby (7-2) W: Santa Fe, 57-0 10
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank
1 Austin LBJ (9-0) W: Burnet, 45-3 1
2 Stephenville (9-0) W: Midlothian Heritage, 38-27 2
3 El Campo (8-1) W: West Columbia, 63-42 3
4 Melissa (7-2) W: Terrell, 36-14 4
5 Argyle (8-1) W: Kaufman, 48-21 5
6 Kilgore (8-1) W: Athens, 42-13 6
7 WF Hirschi (7-2) W: Decatur, 28-22 7
8 CC Calallen (8-1) W: Beeville Jones, 60-7 8
9 Waco La Vega (6-3) W: Alvarado, 56-10 9
10 Lindale (6-3) W: Palestine, 53-23 NR
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank
1 Carthage (8-0) W: Madisonville, 54-3 1
2 Gilmer (8-1) W: Paris North Lamar, 56-6 2
3 Celina (7-1) Idle 3
4 West Orange-Stark (7-1) Idle 4
5 China Spring (9-0) W: Robinson, 52-21 5
6 Bellville (9-0) W: La Marque, 35-0 6
7 Cuero (8-1) W: Smithville, 53-25 8
8 Sinton (8-1) W: Rio Hondo, 56-14 9
9 Wimberley (7-2) W: Grapevine, 35-17 10
10 Van (9-0) W: Canton, 55-54 7
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank
1 Tuscola Jim Ned (9-0) W: Breckenridge, 35-12 1
2 Brock (9-0) W: Peaster, 80-7 2
3 Mount Vernon (9-0) W: Pottsboro, 37-14 4
4 West (9-0) W: Grandview, 28-20 6
5 Lorena (7-2) W: Caldwell, 56-0 8
6 Columbus (7-2) W: Hallettsville, 14-13 10
7 Tatum (8-1) W: White Oak, 35-14 9
8 Hallettsville (7-2) L: Columbus, 14-13 3
9 Edna (8-2) W: Vanderbilt Industrial, 26-16 NR
10 Grandview (8-2) L: West, 28-20 7
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank
1 Franklin (10-0) W: Clifton, 57-0 1
2 Gunter (9-0) W: Lone Oak, 77-15 2
3 Childress (8-0) Idle 3
4 Holliday (9-0) W: WF City View, 41-0 4
5 New London West Rusk (9-0) W: Grand Saline, 49-26 5
6 Newton (7-1) W: Hemphilll, 52-22 6
7 Lubbock Roosevelt (9-0) W: Coahoma, 52-19 7
8 Waskom (8-1) W: Elysian Fields, 42-12 8
9 Abernathy (8-1) W: Stanton, 40-7 10
10 Odem (10-0) W: Hebbronville, 28-20 NR
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank
1 Refugio (9-0) W: Kenedy, 62-0 1
2 Shiner (9-0) W: Ganado, 49-7 2
3 Timpson (7-0) W: Joaquin, 47-0 3
4 Crawford (9-0) W: Itasca, 54-0 4
5 Hawley (9-0) W: Colorado City, 55-0 5
6 New Deal (8-1) W: Floydada, 48-15 6
7 Beckville (9-0) W: Big Sandy, 66-0 7
8 Mason (8-1) W: Brackettville, 51-0 8
9 Coleman (8-0) W: San Saba, 49-7 9
10 Forsan (9-0) W: Stamford, 30-6 10
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank
1 Mart (9-0) W: Hubbard, 77-0 1
2 Muenster (9-0) W: Chico, 51-0 2
3 Windthorst (8-1) W: Petrolia, 45-21 3
4 Albany (8-0) W: Santo, 33-6 4
5 Stratford (8-1) W: Vega, 35-0 5
6 Falls City (8-1) W: Agua Dulce, 54-0 6
7 Tenaha (8-2) W: Overton, 42-8 7
8 Clarendon (8-1) W: Wheeler, 48-20 8
9 Wellington (5-3) Idle 9
10 McCamey (7-1) W: Plains, 62-8 10
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank
1 May (9-0) Idle 1
2 Jonesboro (10-0) W: Lometa, 62-14 2
3 Abbott (9-0) W: Aquilla, 52-0 3
4 Water Valley (9-0) Idle 4
5 Rankin (8-1) W: Midland TLC, 72-0 5
6 Springlake-Earth (7-1) W: Nazareth, 54-50 6
7 Sterling City (7-2) Idle 7
8 Garden City (8-2) W: Lenorah Grady, 59-8 8
9 Herrmleigh (10-0) W: Ira, 66-48 10
10 Westbrook (5-4) W: Robert Lee, 45-0 NR
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank
1 Matador Motley County (9-0) W: Southland, 64-0 1
2 Strawn (9-0) Idle 2
3 Richland Springs (6-1) Idle 3
4 Balmorhea (7-1) W: Dell City, forfeit 4
5 Follett (9-0) W: Miami, 64-0 5
6 Anton (8-0) W: Amherst, 76-38 6
7 Jayton (9-0) W: Afton Patton Springs, 52-0 7
8 Throckmorton (9-0) W: Moran, 52-6 8
9 Benjamin (9-0) W: Rule, 54-8 9
10 Lamesa Klondike (8-1) W: Wilson, forfeit 10
PRIVATE SCHOOLS -- 11-MAN
Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank
1 Austin Regents (8-0) W: CC John Paul II, 45-6 1
2 Dallas Parish Episcopal (8-1) W: FW Nolan, 63-35 2
3 Houston Second Baptist (8-1) W: Spring Frassati, 49-0 3
4 Episcopal School of Dallas (10-0) W: Dallas St. Mark's, 51-30 5
5 San Antonio Cornerstone (6-3) W: Nike Dallas FC, 14-7 NR
PRIVATE SCHOOLS -- SIX-MAN
Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank
1 Waco Live Oak (9-0) W: Rockwall Heritage, 46-0 1
2 Marble Falls Faith (8-0) W: Austin Hill Country, 64-6 2
3 Bulverde Bracken Christian (8-0) W: San Marcos Hill Country, 69-12 3
4 Austin Veritas (8-1) W: Round Rock Christian, 78-7 4
5 Texas School for the Deaf (7-1) W: SA Castle Hills, 46-22 5