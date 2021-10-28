Big Game Friday: Texas HS Football Scores, Oct. 28-30

Below are the Texas high school football scores for games played Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 28-30.

Thursday Scores

CLASS 6A

Katy 67, Katy Taylor 17



CLASS 5A

EP Chapin 48, EP El Dorado 7

Fort Bend Hightower 64, Houston Milby 0

Galena Park 44, Houston Austin 0



CLASS 1A

Follett 64, Miami 0

Oglesby 68, Buckholts 0

Friday Scores

Saturday Scores

