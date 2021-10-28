High School Football

Big Game Friday: Texas HS Football Scores, Oct. 28-30

NBC 5 News

Below are the Texas high school football scores for games played Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 28-30.

Thursday Scores

CLASS 6A
Katy 67, Katy Taylor 17

CLASS 5A
EP Chapin 48, EP El Dorado 7
Fort Bend Hightower 64, Houston Milby 0
Galena Park 44, Houston Austin 0

CLASS 1A
Follett 64, Miami 0
Oglesby 68, Buckholts 0

Friday Scores

Friday scores will be updated when they become available.

Saturday Scores

Saturday scores will be updated when they become available.

Big Game Friday Night

NBC 5 News and the Associated Press

