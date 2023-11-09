World Series MVP Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager bursts from Dallas sidewalk in 3D chalk art

Texas Rangers shortstop and World Series MVP Corey Seager was immortalized briefly in Dallas this week.

The Shops at Park Lane was home to a 3D chalk art installation of Seager.

Artist Jan Riggins switched up her previous plan once the Rangers won the World Series and created the artwork that looked as if Seager was bursting through a Texas-shaped hole in the sidewalk.

"I actually had a holiday art piece planned and I asked the Shops and said they can we do something for the Rangers because it was just all the excitement in the air," Riggins said.

Unfortunately, Thursday's rain probably made the artwork a memory.

Riggins says she'll come back to get started on the previously planned holiday artwork.