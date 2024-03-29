The Texas Rangers will unveil the design of their World Series Championship rings on Saturday afternoon.

All that's known about the team's first championship rings so far is that they were created in collaboration with Jason of Beverly Hills. The jeweler has created world championship rings for teams from the NFL, NHL, NBA, and MLB, including most recently the 2023 Denver Nuggets and 2023 Vegas Knights.

The team said Friday that they'll share details of the version of the ring to be awarded to players, coaches, and on-field support staff of the 2023 World Series Champions with the media at about noon. Check back Saturday afternoon for updated details about the ring.

On Saturday the team will present their first 2023 World Series champion ring to stadium announcer Chuck Morgan, who is in his 41st season with the Rangers and also serves as the club’s executive vice president of ballpark entertainment, promotions, and production.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

A ring ceremony will be held Saturday at 5:15 p.m., about 50 minutes before the 6:05 p.m. start of the second game against the Cubs. The team opened the 2024 season on Thursday night at home with a 4-3 10th-inning win against the Chicago.