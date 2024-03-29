Rangers All-Star, World Series history now on display inside Globe Life Field

The Texas Rangers unveiled Wednesday an exhibit inside Globe Life Field that features decades of team artifacts, including the baseball used by pitcher Josh Sborz to strike out Arizona's Ketel Marte for the final out of the 2023 World Series.

The Rangers organized and designed the display with assistance from Heritage Werks, the club's archival service company. All the objects are from the Rangers Vault, the team's archive.

The exhibit commemorates the team’s first World Series championship and honors the only previous MLB All-Star Game played in Arlington, according to the Texas Rangers.

National Baseball Hall of Famer Ivan Rodriguez and longtime team executive John Blake unveiled three display cases of artifacts and photos from the 2023 World Series and the 1995 All-Star Game at The Ballpark in Arlington.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The 2023 World Series Champions case includes:

Baseball used by Josh Sborz to strike out Ketel Marte for the final out of the 2023 World Series

Rangers’ official lineup card from Game 5 of the 2023 World Series

Jersey worn by Corey Seager in Game 1 of the 2023 World Series (game-tying 9th inning homer)

Bat used by Adolis Garcia in the 2023 World Series

The 1995 All-Star Game exhibit includes:

A.L. and N.L. Managers’ lineup cards—17 future Hall of Famers were on the 1995 ASG rosters

Game-used home plate, pitcher rubber, and base from the 1995 All-Star Game

1995 All-Star MLB Trophy presented to Jeff Conine of the Florida Marlins

Baseball signed by the 1995 A.L. All-Star Team

Located in Globe Life Field's Southeast Entrance lobby, the exhibit can be viewed during all Rangers home games this season. Additionally, it is anticipated that public tours of Globe Life Field will stop there.