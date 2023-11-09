Texas Rangers get the key to the City of Fort Worth

Rangers fans are still fired up about the team's World Series win.

“Christmas did come early for me with this championship," said Jason Hicks, who showed up for Fort Worth's key to the city presentation at 7 a.m. on Thursday. The ceremony wasn't scheduled to start until 1:30 p.m.

But he's pumped going into week two of celebrations.

“Rangers are my team, have been my team since 5 years old, and I’m extremely grateful, and I’m glad they finally did it and won a championship, so I’m still celebrating," Hicks said.

A sentiment shared by Adam Beasley, a friend Hicks met while waiting in line.

“I’m actually here by myself. I met these fine people here this morning," Beasley said.

Victor Solis has also been waiting since childhood for this moment.

“I’ll be 50 next year so, it’s been a while," Solis said.

So, of course, Solis had to see the World Series hardware when it came to the world's largest honkey tonk, Billy Bob's Texas, in Fort Worth.

“It’s very surreal. It doesn’t even seem like it’s real, so all these activities and events make it more real," said Jodi Gonzales, a lifelong Rangers fan who even went to a game for her honeymoon.

A feeling that hit Rangers pitcher Andrew Heaney.

“It’s just kind of surreal. It’s really cool," he told the crowd at Thursday's event.

He and the Rangers now hold a key to the City of Fort Worth.

“We went out there and just kicked some tail and brought a championship back to our great fans in Fort Worth," said Mike Maddux, Rangers pitching coach, to a cheering crowd.

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker said those fans almost didn’t get their chance to see the trophy up close.

"We got a phone call from this amazing Rangers team," she explained.

She said the team wanted to bring the trophy to leaders at City Hall, which is what they had done in Dallas earlier in the week.

"And I said, ‘Well, that’s boring, right?’ Because the fans of Fort Worth deserve to see this amazing trophy in person. Because this is our team!" she said.

A double-header for the mayor, who got a cake, gift, and birthday song from Rangers' leaders and Fort Worth fans for her 40th birthday.

Heaney also talked about why he decided to come back to the Rangers next year.

"I want to defend our title, right?" he said as fans went wild.