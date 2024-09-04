Texas Rangers baseman steps up to the plate for North Texas Giving Day

Although still two weeks away, North Texas Giving Day is already ramping up.

North Texas Giving Day, orchestrated by the Communities Foundation of Texas, is the largest community-wide giving event in the nation, supporting over 3,000 local nonprofits each year.

The giving event, which runs from September 1 to September 19, is crucial for many nonprofits to obtain the funding they need to operate fully.

Online donations are happening now, with over $3 million already raised as of Wednesday morning.

This year, Nathaniel Lowe, Gold Glove first-baseman for the World Series Champion Texas Rangers, is stepping up to the plate in a new role as the 2024 Ambassador for North Texas Giving Day.

"It takes a dedicated team to bring North Texas Giving Day to life, and I'm so proud to be a part of it," Lowe said in a press release.

Lowe, whose mother Wendy was diagnosed with brain cancer last year, said he is honored to be the Ambassador for North Texas Giving Day. He encourages those with a giving heart to connect to causes they are passionate about.

This week, Communities Foundation of Texas surprised Lowe with a tribute gift of $50,000 to Lowe's cause of choice, The American Cancer Society - North Texas, to fund cancer research.

Communities Foundation of Texas

“There’s so much that goes into a cancer journey,” said Lowe. “For many people, it’s such a financial burden, and it shouldn’t be. It’s hard enough physically, spiritually, and emotionally and can weigh on everyone involved. It takes nine players to win a baseball game, and it takes multiple people to help someone through a cancer journey, so this hits home for me. I am thrilled to be part of the Communities Foundation of Texas team, knowing it will help others. Everyone has an opportunity to champion a cause, help someone, and give back.”

Since its inception 16 years ago, North Texas Giving Day has raised half a billion difference-making dollars for nonprofits across North Texas. Last year, over $60 million was raised through North Texas Giving Day.

“It means everything to have a champion like Nathaniel Lowe as part of our team,” said Communities Foundation of Texas CEO and President Wayne White. “We are thrilled to have Nathaniel helping to champion our efforts and grow community giving in North Texas.”

Online donations are happening now through September 19. Click here for more details.