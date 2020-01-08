Texas Rangers Announce 2020 Game Times

The Texas Rangers announced Wednesday game times for the upcoming 2020 season -- full schedule available below.

The team said that with the move indoors to Globe Life Field, they are adjusting the time of most weekend home games in 2020 to 6:05 p.m. Saturday and 1:35 p.m. Sunday.

There are, of course, exceptions, including three 3:05 p.m. starts due to national TV schedule restrictions in games against Oakland, Cleveland and the White Sox. The season finale on Sunday, Sept. 27 against Seattle will be a Major League Baseball-mandated 2:05 p.m. start.

"Globe Life Field gives us the option to have earlier start times on weekends," said Rangers Executive Vice President for Business Operations Rob Matwick. "We think these adjustments will be very convenient for our fans."

The regular starting times for weekday home games will once again be 7:05 p.m. for night games and 1:05 p.m. for day games.

The Rangers have scheduled 3:05 p.m. CT starts for three weekday home games, including the Globe Life Field regular season opener on Tuesday, March 31 against the Los Angeles Angels. The other 3:05 p.m. weekday games are Wednesday, April 15 vs. the New York Yankees and Thursday, May 28 against the Washington Nationals.

All game times are subject to change pending additions in the schedule of national television games.