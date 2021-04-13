Rangers Place Ronald Guzmán on Disabled List, Call Up Adolis García

Texas Rangers first baseman Ronald Guzmán is headed to the disabled list after tearing cartilage in his knee.

The team said Tuesday, prior to their game against the Tampa Bay Rays, that Guzmán would be added to the 10-day DL after suffering a meniscus cartilage tear in his right knee.

Guzmán hurt his knee in the first inning of Monday's game against the Rays after making his first career start in the outfield. So far this season, Guzmán has gone 1-for-16 with a HR in seven games and five starts.

The Rangers said Adolis García would be pulled up from an alternate training site -- a location where minor league players are practicing near their home clubs while awaiting the delayed start of the minor league season.

The 28-year-old Cuba native, García is going seeking his first game with the Rangers this season. He's been on the taxi squad for each of the Rangers’ first two road trips.

García produced a .375/.389/.781/1.170 (12-32) slash line over 22 games this spring, along with three home runs, four doubles, and 13 RBI.

Additionally, while at the Rangers’ alternate training site in Round Rock this month, he appeared in two games on April 7-8 against the Astros alternate site team, going 1-for-7 with a home run.

Previously, García has been in 24 MLB games with St. Louis in 2018 and Texas in 2020.

Right-handed pitcher Matt Bush has also been transferred from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day injured list after being diagnosed with a flexor strain in his right elbow.

He allowed three runs/earned runs over three games and 3.0 innings this season. His outing on April 3 at Kansas City marked his first Major League action since June 13, 2018, at Los Angeles.

After today’s transactions, the Rangers’ Major League roster remains at the 40-man limit, along with Matt Bush, Jonathan Hernandez, and Jose Leclerc on the 60-day injured list.