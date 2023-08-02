Texas Rangers

Rangers activate Corey Seager from 10-day list, to play Wednesday vs Sox

Seager is expected to bat second and start at shortstop in Wednesday night's game against White Sox

By NBCDFW Staff

The Texas Rangers pulled shortstop Corey Seager off the 10-day injured list and added infielder/outfielder Brad Miller.

Seager, 29, is expected to play against the White Sox Wednesday night after being added to the injured list on July 22 after jamming his thumb sliding into second against the Dodgers the night before.

Seager also spent April 12-May 16 on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain.

Seager has batted .350/.413/.631/1.044 (92-263) with 15 home runs, 29 doubles, and 58 RBI across 66 games with Texas this season, ranking among American League leaders (min. 250 PA) in batting average (1st), on-base pct. (1st), slugging pct. (2nd), OPS (2nd), and doubles (Tied 3rd).

Prior to being placed on the Injured List, Seager batted .365/.414/.714/1.129 (23-63) with 5 home runs, 7 doubles, and 10 RBI over 16 contests in July. He started at shortstop for the American League in the 2023 Major League Baseball All-Star Game on July 11 in Seattle, becoming the third shortstop in Rangers history to start the Mid-Summer Classic along with Álex Rodríguez (2001-02-03) and Toby Harrah (1976).

Miller is out with a left hamstring strain. From May 31-June 29, he was on the injured list with a right oblique strain.

Miller, 33, has batted .214 (12-56) with one home run and 6 RBI in 27 games with the Rangers this season. His 13 starts at designated hitter in 2023 are third-most among Texas batters to Robbie Grossman (25 starts) and Ezequiel Duran (19 starts).

The first date that Miller will be eligible to be reinstated is Aug. 11.

Jacob deGrom, Brett Martin, and Jake Odorizzi remain on the 60-day injured list.

