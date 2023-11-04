Hundreds gather in Mesquite to meet Rangers MVP Corey Seager

For some Rangers fans, the anticipation began nearly 24 hours before the MVP meet-up.

“It was brutal, but we made it through," said Daniel Martinez, who lined up outside Academy Sports + Outdoors in Mesquite at 4:00 p.m. on Friday.

He camped out with his brother and his brother's fiancé, determined to be the first to see Seager.

"Had some heaters, I had some good times here," Martinez said.

Nayeli Ramirez and her family brought blankets for the cold night, and umbrellas for the hot day.

“It’s been tough as a Rangers fan, but you know, we made it," she said.

The overnight fans got little sleep.

“I had a blanket and I had a couple of snacks. And I only got two hours of sleep," said Kyle Flores.

But were still giddy with excitement.

“It’s amazing. I feel like a kid, again. I feel like a kid," said Giovanni Ramirez, who started standing in line around 7:00 p.m. Friday night. “I’m going to tell him congratulations, first of all, and thanks for making Dallas proud, making Texas proud.”

They survived with a little help from neighbors, as some folks passed out water bottles and others brought food.

"Just trying to support all the Texas Rangers fans," said Alberto Moreno as he and his group passed out barbecue.

“It was fun. It was an adventure and this doesn’t happen all the time, so this is a, you know, it’s an experience," said Brian Newman Castillo.

The hours-long wait was worth it for them.

"Getting that ticket when we saw it, it felt real. Like, we’re actually going to go see Corey Seager," said Castillo's girlfriend.

“Got to risk it for the biscuit," said 9-year-old Julio Elizondo.

“Yeah it is worth it ‘cause why not, cause you spend this with the people that you love, the people that watched the games with you, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience," said Miguel Martinez.

Fans showed up in the hundreds for Corey Seager's autograph session at Academy Sports + Outdoors in Mesquite. (NBC 5 photo/Tahera Rahman)

The stakeout even turned some fans into family.

“Big supporters, big fans of the Rangers," said Rosie Chavero,.

“It’s a blessing just to be here," said 11-year-old Joziah Meza.

A spokesperson for Academy estimated around 900 people stood in the line, which wrapped around the building.

The support didn't go unnoticed.

“They’ve been incredible, ever since I’ve been here, you know, even when we weren’t winning, they showed up," said Seager.

Fans chanted for him as he signed autographs, bringing smiles to a lot of faces as they left the building.

"We got it, we got it!" said Toroy Bryant.

Some got a message across to their Greatest of All Time.

“I told him congratulations, you know, it’s been a long time coming," said Khadafy Branch. "He said, 'Thanks for coming out, and hopefully we get another one next year.'"

Branch said his friend died during a 2011 World Series game.

"I feel like this was him saying, this is for us," he said.

Branch said he got up at 7 a.m. for the signing.

“Today is my goddaughter’s birthday… she wanted an autograph, so I got her an autograph," he said.

Others planned to speak to Seager, only to find themselves a little star-struck.

"I was really nervous," said Aiden Key.

Most just felt lucky to be one of the 600 who got to meet Seager.

“We were number 420 but it was worth the wait," said Ezeqiel Lara. “Thanked him for the championship, thanked him for everything. We’re champions!”

The champ wants to keep the party going.

“Nobody wants this the end. Winning’s fun, you know, this is what it’s about and this is why we do it," Seager told reporters before his signing session.

