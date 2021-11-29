Texas Rangers

Rangers, All-Star Shortstop Seager Agree to 10-Year Pact: Reports

The deal is reportedly worth $325 million over 10 years, making it the largest contract in franchise history.

Corey Seager #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers singles in the eighth inning during Game 5 of the NLCS between the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodgers Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Texas Rangers and All-Star shortstop Corey Seager have agreed to terms on a 10-year contract, according to multiple reports.

The news was first reported by ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The move follows reported signings on Sunday of infielder Marcus Semien, starting pitcher Jon Gray and outfielder Kole Calhoun.

Seager has spent his entire seven-year career with the Los Angeles, where he was named National League Rookie in 2016 and World Series MVP in 2020.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

