Rangers, All-Star Shortstop Seager Agree to 10-Year Pact: Reports

The Texas Rangers and All-Star shortstop Corey Seager have agreed to terms on a 10-year contract, according to multiple reports.

The news was first reported by ESPN's Jeff Passan.

BREAKING: Star shortstop Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers are in agreement on a 10-year, $325 million deal, sources familiar with the situation tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 29, 2021

The deal is reportedly worth $325 million over 10 years, making it the largest contract in franchise history.

The move follows reported signings on Sunday of infielder Marcus Semien, starting pitcher Jon Gray and outfielder Kole Calhoun.

Seager has spent his entire seven-year career with the Los Angeles, where he was named National League Rookie in 2016 and World Series MVP in 2020.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.