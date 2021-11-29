Rangers, All-Star Shortstop Seager Agree to 10-Year Pact: Reports

The Texas Rangers and All-Star shortstop Corey Seager have agreed to terms on a 10-year contract, according to multiple reports.
The news was first reported by ESPN's Jeff Passan.
The deal is reportedly worth $325 million over 10 years, making it the largest contract in franchise history.
The move follows reported signings on Sunday of infielder Marcus Semien, starting pitcher Jon Gray and outfielder Kole Calhoun.
Seager has spent his entire seven-year career with the Los Angeles, where he was named National League Rookie in 2016 and World Series MVP in 2020.
