Quarantined Prosper Seniors Go Viral with Tik Tok Trick Shots

Call it Ping Pong Trick Shot High School Tik Tok.

The videos by Prosper high school seniors Mason Bradley and Hutch Dunn created on the social media site Tik Tok while quarantining have now been seen more than a million times.

“Within a day it had over 200,000 views,” Bradley said. “We were shocked. We kept uploading and the views kept going up and up and getting more popular.”

The idea began as an indoor, quarantine shoutout to the seniors’ favorite trick shot artists – Dude Perfect – and have featured plenty of trial and error.

“We had to adjust the angles and how hard we throw the balls,” Bradley said. “Those took about 200 to 300 tries.”

A lot of effort as they pass the time while missing their senior year– though they haven’t completely given up on a school return just yet.

“We’re hoping that maybe we can do a later prom or senior week, especially graduation,” Bradley said.

But before then – Mason and Hutch are going viral, with Ping Pong Trick Shot High School Tik Tok videos that are only getting started.

“We are actually thinking about doing more videos and other trick shots with frisbee or golf to see if we can expand this platform.”