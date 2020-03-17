PGA Tour Cancels Dallas’ AT&T Byron Nelson

The PGA Tour has canceled the 2020 AT&T Byron Nelson at Dallas' Trinity Forest Golf Club due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 event, scheduled for May 4-10, was to be the final Byron Nelson played at the course.

The cancellation of the Byron Nelson was one of four cancellations or postponements announced Tuesday. The others canceled were the RBC Heritage, Zurich Classic of New Orleans and the Wells Fargo Championship. The PGA Championship was postponed.

The PGA Tour previously canceled the Valero Texas Open and postponed the Masters Tournament.

"As we receive more clarity in the coming weeks, the Tour will be working with our tournament organizations and title sponsors, in collaboration with golf's governing bodies, to build a PGA Tour schedule for 2020 that ensures the health and safety for all associated with our sport and a meaningful conclusion to the season," the Tour said in a statement. "We will provide further updates when those plans come into focus."

The Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth is still scheduled for May 21-24.