Official NBC Sunday Night Football watch party to feature Dallas Cowboys great Darren Woodson

The Dallas Cowboys will take on the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on NBC's Sunday Night Football, but North Texas fans can get together to cheer on America's Team at the Official SNF Watch Party in Dallas.

NBC Sports is hosting a "Scary Good Sunday Night" at the pet-friendly Backyard sports bar at 505 North Good Latimer Expressway in Dallas.

Cowboys fans will be treated to an appearance from NFL legend and Dallas Cowboys great Darren Woodson.

Woodson played for 12 years with the Cowboys and is a three-time Super Bowl champion. He's a member of the Cowboys Ring of Honor and is a candidate for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Football Night in America starts at 6 p.m. with kickoff coverage of the Cowboys vs. 49ers starting at 7:15 p.m.

Go to NBCSports.com/ScaryGoodSNF to learn more and enter for a chance to win a trip for two to a Sunday Night Football game next season.