NFL Officials Monitor Air Quality in California Ahead of Cowboys-Rams Season Opener

The Rams and the NFL are monitoring the air quality in the Los Angeles area to determine any possible health concerns for Sunday's game

By Hannah Jones

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

NFL officials and the Los Angeles Rams are monitoring the air quality in Inglewood, California ahead of Sunday night's season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

Officials are assessing whether issues caused by wildfires in California could pose health concerns and affect the start time of the game at the new SoFi Stadium.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. CT on Sunday.

NFL officials said the game could be affected if there is a sustained poor air-quality level of 200 or above, but projections indicate that the game will not likely be impacted.

The Air Quality Index indicates that an unhealthy level is between 151-200.

There is also no fire threat to the 'Sunday Night Football' game as the fires are in Northern California, NFL officials said.

If the game must be delayed due to air quality concerns, the NFL will decide whether to rescheduled the game for later in the week or move it to a different location.

